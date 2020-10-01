Second Baptist Church celebrating pastor’s anniversary
KANKAKEE — The Second Baptist Church at 717 N. Wildwood Ave. in Kankakee will be celebrating the 26th anniversary of Pastor Tyler Prude at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11.
Second Baptist Church celebrating pastor’s anniversary
KANKAKEE — The Second Baptist Church at 717 N. Wildwood Ave. in Kankakee will be celebrating the 26th anniversary of Pastor Tyler Prude at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!