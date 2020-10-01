Daily Journal

Second Baptist Church celebrating pastor’s anniversary

KANKAKEE — The Second Baptist Church at 717 N. Wildwood Ave. in Kankakee will be celebrating the 26th anniversary of Pastor Tyler Prude at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11.

