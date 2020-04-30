St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L'Erable has selected Beverly Przystup as its 2020 Woman of the Year. Since becoming a parishioner two years ago, Przystup has served

St. John the Baptist as president of their Council of Catholic Woman and as a lector.

Przystup initiated and has co-sponsored annual parish fundraising efforts to benefit Fortitude Community Outreach to assist area homeless individuals, has promoted Respect Life prayer life, and has assisted with decorating the church for Easter and Christmas observances.

Beverly is married to John Przystup. She has four adult daughters, two adult step-children, and 14 grandchildren.