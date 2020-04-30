L’ERABLE — St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable has selected Beverly Przystup as its 2020 Woman of the Year.
Since becoming a parishioner two years ago, Przystup has served the church as president of its Council of Catholic Women and as a lector. She initiated and has co-sponsored annual parish fundraising efforts to benefit Fortitude Community Outreach to assist area homeless individuals, as well as promoted Respect Life prayer life and assisted with decorating the church for Easter and Christmas observances.
She is married to John Przystup. She has four adult daughters, two adult step-children, and 14grandchildren.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable has selected Beverly Przystup as its 2020 Woman of the Year. Since becoming a parishioner two years ago, Przystup has served St. John the Baptist as president of their Council of Catholic Woman and as a lector.
Przystup initiated and has co-sponsored annual parish fundraising efforts to benefit Fortitude Community Outreach to assist area homeless individuals, has promoted Respect Life prayer life, and has assisted with decorating the church for Easter and Christmas observances.
Beverly is married to John Przystup. She has four adult daughters, two adult step-children, and 14 grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!