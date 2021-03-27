Nobody. It’s a simple and solitary word that sounds like the punchline to a kid’s knock-knock joke, but in the case of Bob Odenkirk’s new film, “Nobody,” this is no joke.
Odenkirk plays Hutch, a married father who’s stuck in a family-owned business, living out each and every day in drudgery. His gorgeous and successful wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), and he live separately under the same roof until one night, thanks to an odd sequence of coincidental events, they are the victims of an armed robbery.
Seeing his son, Blake (Gage Munroe), heroically tackle one of the thieves, Hutch takes the less violent way out in order to save his son. He was at a crossroads, and we almost can see the wheels turning in his head as he chose peace over violence, much to his son’s disappointment. It is this event that reawakens the true Hutch Mansell and this family’s world never will be the same.
Hutch isn’t who we think he is, which is methodically revealed to us. Seeking a kitty cat bracelet assumed to have been stolen by the home invaders, Hutch hunts them down. We see this man transform from a meek wet noodle to a strong and intimidating predator, taking no flack from anyone.
Along the way, protecting a young woman on a bus from a group of hooligans, Hutch shows us what he’s made of and becomes inadvertently involved in a Russian crime ring.
The set up of “Nobody” is without flaw. We meet Hutch in a precinct holding cell — bloodied and feeding a kitten. It’s oddly humorous as it creates the visual foreshadowing of events yet to come.
We then are plunged into Hutch’s ho-hum, routine life, edited quickly to take us along his repetitive days until that momentous event occurs. The ridiculously gruesome fun begins in warp speed as Hutch finds himself entwined in a dark and dangerous world.
Of course, dear old dad (Christopher Lloyd), who resides peacefully in a nursing home, and a long-time friend, Harry (RZA), step up and create a comical interlude while the blood spurts and the body count piles up.
“Nobody” is pure escapism with preposterous situations, clearly defined and represented good guys and bad guys and a special effects team to bring it all to life.
While the bloody rampage and high body count is reminiscent of the “John Wick” films, “Nobody” is far superior thanks to the cast, script and omnipotent sound track and editing. Think of it as “Baby Driver” meets “John Wick” and “Home Alone.”
Odenkirk brings his special brand of sarcasm to the role of Hutch, delivered both through dialogue and body language. Writer Derek Kolstad presents Odenkirk with a role that requires him to connect with audiences while enabling us to suspend belief — and he runs with it.
This action flick finds a way to actually tell a story about a man with a past life who is trying his best to be a loving husband and father but just isn’t succeeding all while masterfully fighting a crime ring. Not surprisingly, Lloyd and RZA add their own touch of personality that pushes us on the roller coaster of laughter and shock, as the small group creates and implements its master plan.
It’s difficult to find humor in this type of film, and yes, the cast provides this, but the contrasting musical score, slow motion paired with explosions, guns firing and faceless bad guys dropping dead, somehow tickles your funny bone. The familiar and upbeat tunes we hear are in complete juxtaposition to what our eyes are witnessing, which elicits a new-found feeling of entertainment.
This is all just enough over-the-top to make it unbelievable and not offensive and redundant. The story isn’t really anything new, but the cast and editing style revive the tried-and-true genre.
“Nobody” isn’t for everybody, but if you need some creative escapism on par with “John Wick”-type films, this one is going to satisfy your cinematic thirst.Reel Talk rating: 3 stars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.