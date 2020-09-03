Twenty-two years ago, Disney released the animated version of “Mulan.” Now, with the onslaught of live-action remakes, the powerhouse studio releases the newest version of the classic tale of the female warrior who saves her father, her country and the emperor. Starring Yifei Liu as Mulan, Niki Caro (“The Zookeeper’s Wife”) directs this empowering, action-packed and visually stunning re-creation, but finding the heart of the story proves to be a bit more difficult.
The new “Mulan” starts strong as we meet the tough and incredibly agile little girl who defies all confines of perceived “femininity.” Her proud father, Zhou (Tzi Ma), puffs his chest as he watches Mulan jump from rooftop to rooftop, swing from poles high above the ground and land safely like an Olympic gymnast. Mom (Rosalind Chao), on the other hand, is disgraced, and it is at this point the classic tale of where females fall into their “place” in an archaic patriarchal society begins. As Mulan grows up, her responsibility is to honor her family, get married and be a respectable wife and mother. Attending a matchmaker session, Mulan tries with all her might to conform, but a pesky and rather large spider gets in the way, which brings everything literally tumbling down. And this is the only comedic moment that resembles the previous animated version.
The story continues as unrest in the nation rises, a war against the invaders begins and one boy from each village’s families is to serve in the military. Mulan, in an effort to save her older father from joining, disguises herself as a boy and secretly enlists. She finds a way to fly under the radar with this, with comedic undertones struggling to surface, but she can’t quell her very special abilities and stands out among the other soldiers. Bringing elements of magic into the film comes by way of Xianniang (Li Gong), an outcast and witch who brings death and destruction everywhere. She is an enemy no man can stop, and Mulan is their only hope.
The story beautifully portrays the importance of self-identity and acceptance of our own special attributes. But even more eloquently, “Mulan” highlights the strength and intelligence of females with both the characters of Mulan and Xianniang. They represent a yin-yang of power, love, hate, vengeance and morality. Seeing women represented as intelligent leaders who carry a story is empowering, but the story, overall, lacks emotion. These evocative elements only are skimmed over as they are overpowered by the nonstop action scenes, leaving no time for more character development or even a little more humor.
While the action overwhelms much of the film, these scenes are mesmerizing. Precision editing with skillful and creative camera work brings us into these violent battles. And yes, there are many soldiers who fall, but thankfully it’s not in Quentin Tarantino style. There is no blood spurting or other gratuitous and unnecessary special effects within the battle scenes. The choreography is another work of precision, capturing incredible physical stunts and maneuvers to keep your attention. Hand-to-hand combat, Matrix-like wall running and catching an arrow just before it strikes gives this live-action version an almost animated feel.
“Mulan” is a cinematic standout with not just the battle scenes but also the backdrop. It simply is stunning. Panning in and out to capture the beauty and majesty of the formidable mountains and landscape takes your breath away. It’s no wonder Disney wanted this to premiere on the big screen. These breathtaking shots continue during the film, dazzling the viewer even when the story can’t keep up.
Liu is perfectly cast as Mulan with her physical prowess, beauty and ability to find the right notes as she is disguised as a boy or fighting an evil witch. She subtly shows her feelings toward her comrade in arms, Yoson An as the handsome and more sensitive Honghui. Gong gives a more heartfelt performance as Xianniang, the wronged woman with special gifts whose backstory is one of intrigue and sadness. It’s a small role comparatively, but we find a greater connection and long for more time to get to know her and how she became so evil — it’s reminiscent of “Maleficent.”
“Mulan” is a cinematically stunning, live-action remake that accentuates action over heart, but the message it conveys, one of female strength and ingenuity as well as value, cannot be overlooked. This isn’t the light-hearted version from 1998, but it retains the core message of equality and respect for women.
“Mulan” is available on Disney+ only with Premier Access for an additional $29.99, and you can watch it as many times as you want while you have a Disney+ membership.
Reel Talk rating: 3 Stars
