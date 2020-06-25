Politics. We’ve all had it up to our ears with who’s right and who’s wrong, and pitting family members against one another all for the sake of a political party. But talk show host and comedian Jon Stewart takes the concept of Republicans vs. Democrats and flips it on its head creating a bipartisan, edgy, raw, and dark comedy that will have you laughing and shocked at the antics of both parties.
Set in the rural town of Deerlaken, Wis. (it’s not a real place, but certainly feels like a familiar little town just north of our border), a former Marine and local dairy farmer, Jack Hastings (Chris Cooper), stands up to a mayor at the village hall meeting. His eloquence and experience ooze from his weathered but strong voice making this a social media sensation. When the Democratic Strategist, Gary Zimmer (Steve Carell) gets wind of it, he has hit gold in the swing state of Wisconsin. Of course, he swoops in to take over the campaign to help his new friend defeat the incumbent (and Republican) Mayor Braun — until Faith Brewster (Rose Byrne), the Republican Strategist lands and sinks her talons into Braun to help him win. It’s a tug of war as D.C. hijacks this sleepy little town.
Zimmer attempts to be incognito in Deerlaken, but anyone who knows towns like this knows that’s just not possible. He quickly is the talk of the town as he walks the red carpet looking down on these welcoming and seemingly simple people. Hastings, the sensible, seasoned, and quiet veteran is bulldozed into participating in politics the D.C. way as he attends fundraisers and gets the backing of Washington big wigs. As the buzz of this sleepy little town gains even more press, Brewster “helps” Braun in much the same way and the town is overrun by campaign workers lead by two strategists who despise one another. Hellbent on winning (more for their own pride than the party’s), the antics increase, soaring into the stratosphere of dirty politics and a chance to make the viewer cringe and laugh.
“Irresistible” is like no other political farce as it takes the proverbial curtain behind which both parties hide and reveals what the system is really all about — money. And this portrayal, dare I say, is fair and balanced, never showing either party in a more positive light.
Additionally, because it’s written and directed by the satirical genius of Stewart, it’s funny. Of course, having Carell and Byrne in the lead elevates the comedic undertones as there’s an element of “City Slickers” in the film. Only Carell could try to manipulate the positioning of cows during a commercial and make us believe he doesn’t understand anything about rural life. There’s also a scene between Hastings’ daughter (Mackenzie Davis) and Zimmer that boldly and accurately draws a line to accentuate the differences between “regular” people and those who are in power.
As I stated, Carell brings his familiar comedic chops to the role of Zimmer, but with a nasty edge as he creates a despicable character. He is truly unlikeable with his condescending and demanding demeanor and presumptuous behavior.
Equally, Byrne brings the same tone but with a feminine quality as her character slices through Zimmer with her sharp tongue. And with Byrne’s portrayal of Faith, we almost feel sorry for Zimmer, but not for too long. Together, while reprehensible, they are magic.
Cooper’s “Jack” is the positive force within the film as he could easily be your next door neighbor. He’s honest. He fought for our country. He wants what’s best for his small town. Living a simple life where many of the stores and businesses are struggling, it’s an accurate representation of many small Midwestern towns. This aspect of the film makes it relatable as we root for Jack to win the election.
Stewart brilliantly weaves together a succinct story the unveils what drives the political machine no matter where you live and which party you most readily identify. The comedy is there in unsuspecting ways, sometimes dark and frequently pointed, Stewart, like a magician, has you looking one way only to surprise you with a wickedly funny twist.
Take a trip to Wisconsin and pull back the curtain on politics. This is a film that both Democrats and Republicans can agree upon. That’s certainly a unique position for any film dealing with politics!
Reel Talk rating: 4 Stars
