What could a film called “Crip Camp,” streaming now on Netflix, possibly have to do with your life? Everything! This documentary uncovers and shares the roots of the Americans with Disabilities Act using found footage from a camp in Upstate New York back in the 1970s. You’ll never see a disabled person in the same light and that’s a very good thing.
Co-director James LeBrecht recounts his life coping with spina bifida and attending Camp Jened as a teen with dozens of other handicapped campers. The camp, located in the rolling hills near Woodstock, N.Y., was a place of respite for these teens, but more importantly, it was a place to be “just a teenager” — something not possible back home. From polio and head trauma victims to those with birth defects, these kids were able to be kids. No one treated them differently and as one counselor put it, sometimes you couldn’t tell who was the counselor or who was the camper. Helping one another experience the simple things in life like playing baseball or your first kiss (and so much more), Camp Jened provided the space and opportunity to voice their frustrations at home and school, but more than that, it launched what would change how Americans are able to live in a less segregated world.
LeBrecht and Newnham create a compellingly emotional and informative story using footage from a 1970s film project from the camp. Additional current day interviews give a sense of enlightenment as campers who are now in their 50s and 60s discuss their experiences. The creators then take us on a journey back in time to reveal the heartbreaking institutionalized victims who never received the opportunities that these campers did. “Crip Camp” paints a vivid picture using broad and detailed strokes which allows us to not only see a full picture, but to appreciate and admire it.
Judy Heumann is one of the focal points of the film. An advocate for civil rights for the disabled, we watch as she recounts her childhood and the realization that others viewed her differently or as “sick.” Her polio left her in a wheelchair which meant she couldn’t attend school with all her friends. We see her leadership and organizational skills at Camp Jened, honing them to prepare herself for her future task: to pave the road for access and equality for the disabled. Her tenacity and intellectual brilliance cannot mask the pain she still feels as she recalls her childhood and the inequalities and judgments others imparted.
While the emotions run high in this film, allowing you to walk in another’s shoes, there’s plenty of laughter as well. This camp run by an unlikely and exceptionally emphatic hero with no disability, is wild. By today’s standards, it most certainly wouldn’t remain open, but thankfully for these teens it provided a sense of normalcy they received nowhere else. LeBrecht tells the story from his point of view as his confidence grew, and he saw himself in a different light and even found love. We then see that many of the campers found more than love which lead to a quarantine issue that is initially rather shocking, but ultimately hilarious.
This film opens our eyes to see a handicapped person as a person. They may speak differently, ambulate awkwardly or on wheels, but their thoughts and emotions are identical to ours. The doors to their world are opened and we are privy to the discrimination not only by those who aren’t disabled, but within their own community as well. Each and every subject interviewed in this film opens the doors to understanding more widely, welcoming us to see them for who they truly are.
“Crip Camp” hits all the right notes to give viewers understanding, empathy, compassion and entertainment. Don’t breeze by this one in your Netflix cue. Give it a click and enjoy the sense of satisfaction and fulfillment at the end. It’ll change your point of view.
Rating: 4 Stars
