The opioid crisis isn’t a new problem, but it seems to be an enduring one. “Crisis” highlights this as we watch three very different worlds intersect, collide and explode, thanks to greed and all at the expense of those who can’t benefit.
From the prestigious educational community and big pharmaceutical companies to illegal activity and innocent bystanders becoming victims, “Crisis” is a complicated and gripping tale that easily could be based in truth and reality.
Gary Oldman stars as Dr. Tyrone Brower, a researcher at a university who is running tests on a new pharmaceutical that is being touted as nonaddictive, wiping out the negative effect of opioids. It’s promising, to say the least, and is certainly the golden child of the company.
However, Brower finds differing results — information that could preclude this company from FDA approval and billions of dollars in profit. The pressure is on to look the other way by Brower’s superiors at the university, but the consequences weigh heavily, knowing the endgame.
Meanwhile, DEA agents led by Jake Kelly (Armie Hammer) are closing in on a huge underground drug network and a former addict, Claire (Evangeline Lilly). Claire is the mother of a straight-laced teen and finds herself mourning her son’s death, which is connected to this sordid, illegal — yet lucrative — drug world.
We see the three stories unfold separately but along the same timeline, creating an intense thriller that takes us down gritty roads and those paved in gold. Brower’s story is one of morality or more aptly a David vs. Goliath situation with no weapons other than words that prove to be just as powerful.
Claire’s nightmare plummets into an uncharted territory of foreign drug lords, the very group the DEA is attempting to shut down. Some of this story pushes the limits of probability, but it reminds us how opioids infiltrate all worlds.
That’s exactly what writer and director Nicholas Jarecki wants us to remember. This is a very real problem, affecting millions of people from all walks of life, all to make the rich get richer.
To give the story credibility, much of the weight falls, perhaps unintentionally, on Oldman’s lap. He portrays an everyday person who has made mistakes in his life, but as he looks carefully into his heart, mistakes must not be made again.
Doing the right thing isn’t always easy, and his character overtly and intrinsically struggles with this. Oldman has a way of letting viewers into his mindset, inviting them to walk in his character’s shoes as we question whether or not we would have the fortitude to do the right thing.
His nemesis and boss is Dean Geoff Talbot (Greg Kinnear), who easily succumbs to the pressure from the pharmaceutical company, which, unsurprisingly, donates money to the school. Again, big money means having a greater power to influence others.
Kinnear’s innocent looks are deceiving as his character effortlessly delves into disingenuous behavior to acquire the end results. Kinnear also finds the humanity in this character and in many ways is just the antithesis to the Brower character.
Lilly has one of the most arduous tasks of creating a character with a past that haunts her as she fears she might be the direct cause of her son’s demise. It’s an emotional performance that, similar to Oldman, allows us to experience her pain and suffering even when the storyline pushes the envelope of believability for her character.
Hammer is adequate as the tough and brilliant undercover DEA agent with all the answers, but it’s rather one dimensional in nature — not a nuanced performance in the least. Thankfully, the Brower storyline elevates the overall film and message while we sit back and allow the thriller to unfold.
“Crisis” feels similar to a biopic using broad brushstrokes of poetic license to give it that Hollywood feel as it delivers an old message in new form. Oldman and Lilly shine in this crime thriller, but it’s the humanity and less obvious situations that are the most captivating of all.
Reel Talk rating: 3 stars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.