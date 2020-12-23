The new movie “The Midnight Sky” premieres on Netflix today. Based on the book “Good Morning, Midnight” by Lily Brooks-Dalton, the film is directed by and stars George Clooney.
It’s the end of life as we know it on Earth and there’s a race to communicate with the one space exploration station to warn them about the conditions at home. Augustine (Clooney) and a young stowaway, Iris (Caoilinn Springall) must navigate the harsh Arctic area and reach them before it’s too late.
Mr. Clooney and Miss. Springall recently sat down with film critic Chuck Koplinski and myself via Zoom for WCIA 3 News to talk about the making of the film and here’s what they had to say. (Edited for space and clarity; the WCIA interview aired yesterday.)
Pamela Powell (PP): Mr. Clooney, “The Midnight Sky” is a contemplative, thoughtful and remorseful film, yet still retains hope. How do you personally identify with the story or your character of Augustine?
George Clooney (GC): I do. I’m an optimist. I know it’s been a really crappy year and I know we’ve all been beaten up by it, all of us. It’s a shared experience by all of us. We’re all missing people that we love. But I also know I’m a big optimist. We see light at the end of the tunnel… We’ve had really bad years before and we’ve pulled through them. In 1918, we lost 600,000 people and it was WWI. You know, we had a lot worse years and we pulled through. I’m very excited and hopeful about the future. Even before the pandemic, the film was dealing with just those kind of issues and whether or not we were going to pull through. I always found and believed that we do [pull through]. I think that there’s a really kind, open spirit out there.
Chuck Koplinski (CK): How did you get involved in doing this film?
Caoilinn Springall (CS): Well, when I was younger, I’ve always wanted to act. When I finally had the opportunity to do this, I wanted to do it, my opportunity.
PP: You’ve got a co-star next to you. What is his name?
CK: George something? I don’t know.
GC: Famous. Very, very famous (laughing).
PP: Caoilinn, how much fun did you have when you rolled the peas at George?
CS: I liked flicking peas at George. It was a war.
GC: Listen she did not win the pea fight.
PP: Uh-oh. Major competition.
CK: It’s on record now.
GC: Listen, I’m the international pea champion.
PP: I think there’s a rematch coming up for you!
CK: This movie is different in terms of the scope of it. Did you have any difficulties?
GC: Oh, a few! (Laughs) Caoilinn and I got to shoot all our stuff first. And then over the Christmas holiday, I got to shave my beard and come back. We’ve been prepping for the space stuff for about nine months. If you prepare, you’re okay. It’s about being prepared. It’s like everything, take what you guys do for a living. For instance, before you did this interview, you sat down and you read again that I was a two-time sexiest man alive.
[All laughing]
CK: Right, Exactly
PP: How did you know that?
GC: Because I tell everyone that.
CK: I appreciate you sneaking in that clip from “On the Beach.” I love that call back there [to Gregory Peck] and then with Gregory Peck’s grandson playing your character earlier, it works on a couple different levels.
GC: Look, if I’m picking the guy that’s going to play me as a young guy, I’m picking the 6’ 3” good looking guy, man! It’s my choice! Those are the perks of being the director! Exactly right!
PP: Caoilinn, take us to Iceland. You live in England and that’s pretty different.
CS: Well, it’s really different because in London we have rain and they have snow. We don’t have tornadoes and they have snowstorms! And I remember, walking through snowstorms for a shot, I came back with really red cheeks!
[All laughing]
GC: Stay safe you guys, we’re almost there.
