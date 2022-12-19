Christmas Eve New Years Eve dinner (copy)

It's time to make your holiday meal shopping list … and check it twice.

 Zulfiska/iStock

… the home stretch to Christmas that is. What do you have left to do? Let’s talk about some last-minute ways to be more organized.

Have you thought about your menu? At my house, menu planning for the holidays is not just one meal. It’s multiple days of meals.

I keep organized by making a list and checking it twice. My list contains each meal that I am going to prepare and then the list of dishes that are included in that meal.

Beth Randall, of Illinois, is a professional speaker and professional organizer. She can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

