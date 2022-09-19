clock (copy) (copy)

Creating a timed-out schedule might increase organization and productivity.

I am a firm believer organized people have more time and get more accomplished. Time management is an aspect of organization. So even though I usually use this column to talk about various ways to clear the clutter, today I am going to emphasize how time management will help clear the clutter of what you need to accomplish.

“Time management is the process of organizing and planning how to divide your time between different activities. Get it right, and you’ll end up working smarter, not harder, to get more done in less time — even when time is tight and pressures are high,” as stated on Mindtools.com.

Recently I started working with someone that had many different responsibilities in his job. As he learned each responsibility, he would dive straight in and work on one task until it was done.

Beth Randall, of Illinois, is a professional speaker and professional organizer. She can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

