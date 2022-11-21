Lifestyles Magazines

Setting limits on the amount you can have of certain items will help over-accumulating.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Do you think you have a lot clutter? Ever wonder how you got to this point? Would you like to know how to get rid of it?

Well, the solution is to limit yourself in everything you have. Control the amount of stuff you have by setting limits to how much you will allow yourself to keep.

Let’s start simple. Let’s say you have a pencil/pen holder on your desk. As you acquire new pens, picking up one at the car dealership or the bank because we all know we spend enough there to deserve to take one of their pens. That’s what they are there for, right?!

Beth Randall, of Illinois, is a professional speaker and professional organizer. She can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

