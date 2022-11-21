...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Setting limits on the amount you can have of certain items will help over-accumulating.
Do you think you have a lot clutter? Ever wonder how you got to this point? Would you like to know how to get rid of it?
Well, the solution is to limit yourself in everything you have. Control the amount of stuff you have by setting limits to how much you will allow yourself to keep.
Let’s start simple. Let’s say you have a pencil/pen holder on your desk. As you acquire new pens, picking up one at the car dealership or the bank because we all know we spend enough there to deserve to take one of their pens. That’s what they are there for, right?!
Back to the pencil/pen holder. When you go to put your new pen in the holder and it does not fit, then you have reached your limit. You have to decide whether you are going to keep your new pen and discard an old one or get rid of the new one because your limit is how ever many pens fit in your pencil/pen holder.
Everyone loves to get magazines, but no one loves to get rid of magazines. If you haven’t read it by the time the next one is delivered, I would recommend you consider canceling the subscription, but that’s not the point.
I know we all get busy and do not always have time to read our new magazines in a timely manner but we can be hopeful that we will eventually read it so we tend to keep them until we get to them. That’s all fine and good, but if you never get to them, then you eventually need to start getting rid of them.
I have a magazine holder next to my bed that I store mine in. When it gets to the point that I cannot fit another in, I know I’ve reached my limitation and have to weed through them and discard the ones I no longer need. A good rule is to keep no more than 12 total. I do not mean 12 of each magazine but 12 total of all magazines.
Kitchen utensils is another area to set limitations. When you add a utensil that makes it difficult to close the drawer, that’s the point in which you’ve reached your limitation. Now you might think, ‘But I do use that orange zester when I make the cranberry sauce every year,’ and therefore you hang onto it.
That’s fine but what other treasures are in there that you really don’t use? Just the other day I spotted a very narrow wooden tong from Pampered Chef that I did not even know I had and certainly never used. That’s a given to give away.
If you struggle with what you do not need in that drawer then put everything in a box and as you use it put it in the drawer. After a couple months, see what’s left in the box because those are the items you do not use regularly or might not need.
With gift giving right around the corner consider limiting that as well. I know I’ve shared by poem that I gift shop with that limits the gifts to: Something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read. Four gifts that simplifies gift giving and limits you.
Limitations help control the clutter. Start setting limits for yourself and see how quickly your clutter goes away.
Beth Randall, of Illinois, is a professional speaker and professional organizer. She can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.