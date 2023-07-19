photo album stock photo (copy)

Clearing Out the Clutter's Beth Randall's recent project of finding photos for her son's wedding has led to a second project of reorganizing photos in a safe way.

 Olga Ihnatsyeva/iStock

I recently started going through old photos to find some to display at our son’s wedding in October. I managed to be responsible for photos to display at the bridal shower, reception tables and a video to play during cocktail hour.

I must say it was not difficult to find photos from every era of his life and to match them up with similar photos supplied by the bride’s parents. It is easy to find them when your photos are organized.

One thing I found, though, was my early photos of my 30-year-old son were not stored properly nor protected. Back in the early 1990s, magnetic albums were quite common. It was so easy to peel back the sleeve and stick your photos where you wanted them. Easy or not, unfortunately, those photos will never be the same.

Beth Randall

