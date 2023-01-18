...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 30 kt with occasional gales to 35 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor, IL to Michigan City, IN and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor, IL.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Make packing for a trip as efficient as possible by staying organized.
As I write this column, I am excited because I am going on a women’s weekend in a couple of days. Some people stress about packing for a trip, but for me and other organized people, it can be a quick and easy task.
My husband and I do not travel extensively, but we do many weekend or overnight trips during the year. Because of this, I like to have things organized to be able to pack quickly.
One area is toiletries. I have a complete duplicate set of toiletries I have in a bag ready to go. I don’t need to remember to pack my toothbrush, toothpaste or my comb and hair brush. All those items and so many more already are included in my toiletry bag.
A few months ago, I was chatting with a friend who was so mad at herself because she had left for an overnight trip by car and, an hour into the drive, she realized she had forgotten all of her medication. It was not medication she could skip for the night, so she had to turn around and drive back home.
She was frustrated she added another two hours onto her two-hour trip. I mentioned to her I always keep one dose of each of my medications in my toiletry bag so I know they are there and I don’t have to remember them.
She thought that was a great idea and was planning to start doing that. One thing to keep in mind, though, is right when you get home from your trip, you need to restock your medication and other toiletries if you have used them up. Don’t wait for the next trip; do it while it’s on your mind.
Something I learned to do that really does save space in your suitcase is to roll your clothes instead of putting them in folded. Rolling them also eliminates a lot of wrinkles. With rolled clothes its easier to find what you are looking for without having to pull out piles of clothes on top.
A couple of years ago, I traveled to Mexico with my daughter. We were paying for our checked bags so she really wanted to get everything into one bag.
She explained her hiking boots were taking up way too much space. I suggested those should be the shoes she wears on the plane. She thought I was brilliant — Mom for the win.
If saving space is something you want to accomplish, then when you are planning your outfits for the trip, make sure you start with a color palette. Make sure every pair of pants will match every shirt you have packed.
Include a jacket or sweater that complements all the tops and bottoms you are packing. A few staple items can go a long way with mixing and matching to make many outfits.
Enjoy the trip!
Beth Randall, of Illinois, is a professional speaker and professional organizer. She can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.
