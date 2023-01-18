Smiling tourist woman packing suitcase to vacation writing paper list getting ready to travel trip

Make packing for a trip as efficient as possible by staying organized.

 iStock/Kostikova

As I write this column, I am excited because I am going on a women’s weekend in a couple of days. Some people stress about packing for a trip, but for me and other organized people, it can be a quick and easy task.

My husband and I do not travel extensively, but we do many weekend or overnight trips during the year. Because of this, I like to have things organized to be able to pack quickly.

One area is toiletries. I have a complete duplicate set of toiletries I have in a bag ready to go. I don’t need to remember to pack my toothbrush, toothpaste or my comb and hair brush. All those items and so many more already are included in my toiletry bag.

Beth Randall, of Illinois, is a professional speaker and professional organizer. She can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you