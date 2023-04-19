Earth Day organization
Farknot_Architect/iStock

It is April, the month of Earth Day. I like to use my column each year to encourage everyone to take the time to figure out how they can get organized to be green. This year Earth Day is Saturday, April 22. I’ve put together some ideas that I hope will help you.

Reduce the amount of paper you use by following these tips:

• Avoid using paper towels and use small cloths instead. Have a pile of small cloths handy on your countertop or wherever your paper towels are kept. When you have the urge to grab for a paper towel, grab one of your small cloths instead. One of my favorite small cloths are sold by Norwex. Norwex offers lots of sustainable cleaning products for sale. Another great thing is you do not need to use cleaning sprays with the Norwex cloths. Just water.

Beth Randall, of Illinois, is a professional speaker and professional organizer. She can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

