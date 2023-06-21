Pickleball heats up (copy)

Recently taking up pickleball and getting a bag for her paddles, Clearing Out the Clutter's Beth Randall suggests it's helpful to have a bag designated for every sport and activity one is involved with. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Did you know pickleball is all the rage? I am headed to my family reunion next week and one of my cousins mentioned there was a new pickleball court in town. I have been thinking about trying pickleball, so I promptly went online to find a set of paddles and balls so my husband and I could try it out.

One criteria of mine for a set of paddles and balls is it had to come with a bag. This requirement is so I would have one place to keep the paddles and balls when we were not playing. And there is only one place to look for paddles and balls when we want to play. That pretty much always has been my criteria during the years of raising three very active kids who were involved in so many activities.

Tonight was the fourth night in two weeks my husband, son and I played pickleball. I know that’s impressive. It’s a great sport and was not very hard to pick up. Mind you, I did not say we were good, but we enjoyed it, and it is an excellent cardio workout.

Beth Randall, of Illinois, is a professional speaker and professional organizer. She can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

