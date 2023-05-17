Shoe organizer

Over-the-door shoe organizer.

 Amazon

Several years ago, I received a call from a man who wanted to hire me for his wife for Mother’s Day. I always have been apprehensive when someone calls to hire me for someone else.

My first question is, does she want me to come and help her get organized? If someone wants help getting organized, that person is typically who will call me.

In the case of this husband, his answer was, “Well, she parked next to you at Target and saw the signs on your van. She wrote down your number and handed it to me and said, ‘This is what I want for Mother’s Day.’”

Beth Randall, of Illinois, is a professional speaker and professional organizer. She can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you