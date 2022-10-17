Organizing (copy)

It's that time of year to organize your wardrobe and break out the warmer clothes.

 iStock

You know, the time of year that you are scrambling to find warmer clothes because it’s starting to freeze over night? Yesterday I had that urge. I was tired of trying to find warm clothes within my summer clothes to wear to work, so when I got home last night, I started the project.

The swapping of the clothes is something we need to do at least twice per year and to be most effective, you need to not only swap but purge as well.

Do you ever think your closets might be too small? Does it cross your mind you might be hanging onto too much, and that’s why your closets seem small?

Beth Randall, of Illinois, is a professional speaker and professional organizer. She can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you