I am a huge fan of the saying, “Write It Down, Make It Happen.”
Every year in January millions of people make resolutions. Some resolutions will lead to goals. I believe writing down your goals is one way to make them happen. If they are not written down, then you might lose track of them.
I also believe if you schedule something in your calendar, it will help you accomplish it.
Several years ago, a girlfriend of mine mentioned that her elderly mother was agitated with her because she did not think she saw her enough. My girlfriend would make the time to see her mother but it was not as regularly as her mother thought it should be.
I suggested to my girlfriend that she “schedule” the time with her mom, just as if she were scheduling time with a client or customer. So, she did just that and scheduled every Wednesday at noon for a visit with her mother. She said it was the best advice I had given her!
Recently, my cousin mentioned she too needed to spend more time with her mom and make it a point to go out and see her. Again, I suggested finding a regular time that she could keep every week or every other week and schedule it on her calendar and her mom’s calendar.
This would ensure that she spends the time with her and it really made her mom happy to know she was going to have regular visits from her daughter. We all have great intentions of visiting parents, but life gets busy and sometimes we just need the schedule to make sure the visits happen.
Changing gears, but along the same lines, I think it’s important to have planned days for certain tasks. If you don’t have planned days then things are forgotten.
For example, every Saturday I water my plants.
If I didn’t have the plan of watering them every Saturday, I’m afraid I might forget and then wonder, “When did I water the plants last?” I used to water them whenever and they suffered for it! It’s been years now that I always water them on Saturdays. It’s my plan and I stick to it.
Another example, and you might think I am a tad odd, but here it goes: You all go to the dentist and inevitably the dentist says you should floss more often. I know that is what my dentist had said to me many years ago, but then I thought I do need to floss more and how am I going to make that happen.
I now have a plan.
No, I do not floss every day — but that probably wouldn’t be a bad idea — but I do floss every Sunday and Wednesday night! I told you, a tad odd, but it gets done. And guess what? The dentist never says I need to floss more!
So, I may have gotten off track, but the point is, if you want to accomplish something, there are a couple ways to do that: write it down, schedule it on a calendar or make a plan to do it on regular days of the week.