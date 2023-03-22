Funny title but I thought we all needed to be reminded that using items for what they are meant for will keep you organized. Case in point. Do you have a treadmill in your bedroom that you hang clothes on? I know it’s not a normal situation but in my nearly 20 years of helping people get organized, you would not believe what I have found clothes hanging on.
A cousin of mine recently asked me to answer a question on Facebook. The question was, “Where do you put clothes too dirty for the closet but too clean for the laundry?”. My answer was if you plan to wear it again, then it needs to go back in the closet or drawer (wherever it came from). The solution on the Facebook post was “the chair.” That is how clutter happens.
I was recently at a young couples’ apartment admiring how they rearranged their bedroom furniture and I happened to see a very large pile of clothing in the corner. I had to ask because that’s what I do, and the answer was very similar to the question above. It was a pile of clothing that she needed to either put away or wash.
Another reason we do not put clothes away is because there just is not enough room to put them away. I once had a woman call me and she mentioned that she could not put the laundry away in her kids’ drawers because they were too full. My suggestion to that was maybe the kids had too many clothes.
There are lots of rules (whether correct or not) out there about clothing. Rather than follow the “if you haven’t worn it in six months, get rid of it” rule, I say be practical about it. If you do not have room in your closet for more clothes or the clothes that you have piled on the floor or treadmill or chair, then you probably should look inside that closet and get rid of the pieces you no longer need, use or love. Or stop buying new ones.
I gave a presentation to a group this week and I reminded everyone that you wear 20% of your clothes 80% of the time which should prompt you to decide what to do with the 80% you do not wear or at least not often. If it does not fit and has not fit for years, it’s time to say goodbye. I know we all hope to fit in that size again someday. But think about, when you do finally fit in that size again, is it still going to be in style from the last time you wore it? Likely not.
If you have clothes that are stained, torn, have a broken zipper or are a missing button, it’s time to part ways. I know you all have good intentions of fixing those problems, but if you haven’t yet, what is going to encourage you to do it?
So if you are in the habit of piling clothes where they do not belong because you cannot decide what you do with them, here are your three choices:
• Put them away where they belong
• Put them in the laundry
• Get rid of them.
Beth Randall, of Illinois, is a professional speaker and professional organizer. She can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.
