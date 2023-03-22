Lots of clothing (copy)

Clearing Out the Clutter offers tips on how to keep clothing from piling up.

 ronstik/iStock

Funny title but I thought we all needed to be reminded that using items for what they are meant for will keep you organized. Case in point. Do you have a treadmill in your bedroom that you hang clothes on? I know it’s not a normal situation but in my nearly 20 years of helping people get organized, you would not believe what I have found clothes hanging on.

A cousin of mine recently asked me to answer a question on Facebook. The question was, “Where do you put clothes too dirty for the closet but too clean for the laundry?”. My answer was if you plan to wear it again, then it needs to go back in the closet or drawer (wherever it came from). The solution on the Facebook post was “the chair.” That is how clutter happens.

I was recently at a young couples’ apartment admiring how they rearranged their bedroom furniture and I happened to see a very large pile of clothing in the corner. I had to ask because that’s what I do, and the answer was very similar to the question above. It was a pile of clothing that she needed to either put away or wash.

Beth Randall, of Illinois, is a professional speaker and professional organizer. She can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

