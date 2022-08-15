new normal

Use hooks to make hanging coats, blankets and more easier for you and your family.

When my kids were little, we installed hooks for various things around the house. It was much easier for a 4-year-old to hang a coat on a hook than on a hanger. With the start of school right around the corner, I thought it would be a good time to share ideas on how you can make some changes around your house to help you stay organized throughout the year.

I like to refer to the place that you drop everything when you walk into the house as the dumping ground. Lately though I have found that a more pleasant name is a landing pad.

In order for a landing pad to be effective you must have certain items in place. In the house that we live (30 years this month), we did not have a proper landing pad. There isn’t a room that you walk into. You just walk right into the foyer of the house.

