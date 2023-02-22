Clutter Catcher (copy)

Beth Randall says it's important to have a filing system in place for all of your personal paperwork. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

I recently gave a presentation titled “Get Organized, Stay Organized and Save Money” at a local library. In this presentation, I talk about all the various ways you can save money by being better organized. I included tips on how to use menu planning as a means of saving money on food and eating out during lunch and supper hours. I also touched on bill paying systems and getting the most from your tax deductions.

At the end of the program, many of the questions that were asked had to do with paper. Yes, paper. It seems paper is still the No. 1 issue in most households. So even though the audience came to save money, they wanted to leave learning how to control the amounts of paper that arrive and then pile up around their homes.

This time of year is when I do the most of my paper shuffling. It’s time to get ready for the Tax Man. I start the paper shuffling by removing all the paperwork from 2022 out of my monthly folders and organize it.

Beth Randall, of Illinois, is a professional speaker and professional organizer. She can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

