Did any of you wonder what I meant by the catchall room? Or did some of you think every room is a catchall room? I have seen it all.
The catchall room is the one you do a little bit of everything in. Is it your office, your guest room, your craft room or your storage room — or a little bit of each? One of my readers told me how she organized her catchall room during the quarantine and transformed it into a very nice guest bedroom for her mother-in-law. She said her husband affectionately called it the “crap room.”
This reader had a clear mission — convert a craft room into a guest room. As she worked on the room, she realized most of the crafts she used to enjoy no longer were something she cared about. She was able to donate most of her supplies to a 4-Her who loves crafting and scrapbooking. So, that was a win-win for her.
Some of you might be thinking you love your crafts, and that’s OK, but is that catchall room organized enough you easily can sit down and start crafting? Or are you spending a lot of time looking for the items you need so you can craft? If that is the case, then a little organization will go a long way. My goal when I work with clients is to make their space organized enough they quickly can spend their time doing what they love and not spend it trying to find the supplies they need.
First off, you need to decide what you want this room to be. So, my reader was motivated to make it into a guest room because she knew her mother-in-law would use it and enjoy it. Once you have determined what your goal is, next you need to attack it.
Go through everything in the room and ask yourself these questions about the items, and be honest with your answers — do you need, use and love the item in question? If the answer is yes to all three parts of the question, then that’s a keeper, and you need to designate a pile for items you plan to keep and use in your catchall room.
If you are honest and you know it is something you do not need, do not use and really only like (not love), then it is time to remove it from your catchall room. Is there someone you know who would benefit from having this item, or would you be pleased to donate it to a good cause? There are so many items we hang onto for no good reason that really would help someone else.
I know you will find items that are not suitable nor in good enough condition to pass them on to someone else. That is why you need garbage bags handy. Removing everything from the room you are not going to keep is the biggest step. Typically, I help a client remove 30 to 50 percent of what they are holding onto just by asking them questions and making sure they are honest with themselves.
When you have whittled down your items to the ones you truly love and will need and use frequently, then you can start organizing. In a room that has many uses, I recommend you create zones. I understand not everyone has the luxury to have a separate room for their home office, their crafting and a guest room, so by identifying zones, you will have a place to put things.
If it is a guest room, then you need a bed. If it is an office/computer room, then you need a desk. If it is your craft room, then you need a table for crafting. Remember to utilize all your storage space possible. Under the bed, behind the doors, inside closets (both vertical and horizontal). Add shelves where needed to hold your supplies.
With a little effort and a mission, you can attack and conquer your catchall room.
