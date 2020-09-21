Early in August, I learned something about myself. And I want all of you to learn from me. My house was in the path of the storm and we lost a huge branch on a tree and were without power for 28 hours. I know some people ended up being without power for over a week. I don’t think I was as prepared as I should have been.
I do have a bin in my basement labeled “Prepared for Disaster” as that is one of the classes that I offer. I needed that bin on this day in August. I was glad to have the hand-crank radio/flashlight combination in case our phones ran out of battery and we needed a flashlight or to hear the news. You can purchase a hand-crank radio/flashlight online for under $40. They are easy to use as you just crank it whenever it runs out of power. One minute of cranking gives you 20 minutes of use. There are even varieties that charges your cell phone.
We own portable power packs for our cells phones that will fully charge a phone twice with one full charge. We used those, but eventually they ran out of juice, too.
Luckily, I had a friend within a few miles of my house that hadn’t lost power and let us plug in our portable power packs.
You can purchase one with 25,000 mAh that will allow you to charge your cell phone five times. I found some online for under $40. But it’s only good in a disaster if you keep it charged up!
The crank flashlight is great to have on hand but what is even better is having a lantern so you do not have to keep cranking your flashlight every 20 minutes. We did have a camping lantern in the basement that is battery operated. But it’s not very useful if the batteries are dead! Again, luckily, a few miles drive to a CVS was all it took to get more batteries and have the lantern light up a full room.
Other items I have in my “Prepared for Disaster” bin are canned foods, anti-bacterial wipes, bleach, first aid kit, hand sanitizer and water bottles. I think every household should have a bin full of items to make them “Prepared for Disaster.” There are many kits you can buy online or you can create your own.
So even though I thought I was prepared for a disaster, and this disaster could have been so much worse, I still learned that there are steps I can take and I hope you will take to be better prepared. You never know when a disaster will hit.
