The South Side Social Club is heating up the Kankakee area.
The band will perform Saturday at the Steam Hollow Brewing Co. in Manteno.
The lineup consists of frontman, singer and songwriter Matt Yeager, of Beecher; Ben King, of Bradley, on lead guitar; Jake Zimmerman, of Momence, on drums; and Eric Carroll, of Kankakee, on the bass guitar.
Together, the group has been performing both covers and original works in the Kankakee area since 2018. They’ll perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday with brews on tap and food provided by the Bamboo Island Snack Shack.
The Daily Journal recently spoke with Yeager to talk rock (and other genres), the band’s “lab” and his favorite Steam Hollow brew. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
How’d you guys meet? What made you form the band?
The four of us just clicked really well. These are all people I have been friends with for quite some time. Me, Jake and Eric roll in the same social circles and have hung out for years. We’ve worked together on musical projects and played shows together several times. I’ve known Ben both as a customer of his family-owned music store, King Music, and because he came and subbed for our lead guitar player a few times in my old band, Black Cadillac. I knew he could play and had a feeling he’d be a good fit for this project.
Do you have an interesting story behind the band name?
I had a few ideas for what to call this project way back in the beginning and settled on The South Side Social Club for several reasons, notably due to the fact that “The Lab,” the place where we practice, is located at Eric’s house on the south side of Kankakee. That’s where we go every week to hang out, practice songs, drink a few beers and write new material.
Being in a band with your friends is like being part of an exclusive club. It’s not really work for us. It’s just four dudes laughing, having fun and hanging out every week. That, coupled with the fact that The Rolling Stones was already taken prompted us to call ourselves the SSSC.
The band performs a lot of covers, at least according to your online presence. Does the SSSC also perform original music?
Is this project 100 percent covers? No.
Will we be giving crowds a nice spread of cover music when we go out play? You better believe it. But mixed in with those songs, will be our songs. Written by me, but arranged for the stage by three of the most talented guys I know.
My last project was 100 percent covers. And it’s fun. I get why musicians do it. But one of the big problems for me is that I’ve been a prolific songwriter for over 20 years now. And the songs I write are pretty darn good. I’m not talking about no three-chord “aww shucks” tailgate country nonsense; I have honed a very serious craft as a songwriter.
I’ve always believed that with the right musicians, we can do pretty good things with this music. I have finally found those guys.
Can you identify yourselves as sticking to any certain genre/sound/style?
The four of us like the freedom of expression that comes with rock ‘n’ roll, but it’s hard to limit yourself to one genre when you’re doing covers. I’ve found better success and luck with being a little bit of everything to everyone. Do a few older songs, for example, then do some classic rock, pepper in some ’80s, sprinkle in some ’90s, do some current stuff, scoop some country over the top and give them a few of your own as well. This idea has worked just fine so far.
Can you give me a small preview of the show?
What people can typically expect from our shows is a great deal of passion, lots of energy and good sound quality. We try to blend songs and styles together in blocks to keep the flow moving. We play a wide variety of good music and keep the chit-chat to a minimum. So, expect a lot of good songs, some casual social drinking and some body’s moving.
Do you have any favorite drink(s) of choice at Steam Hollow?
I have sampled many brews at Steam Hollow, but the one that I always come back to is the Brass Apple. It is SOOO good. It’s got the vibe of a cider, but it’s brewed like a beer. It’s slightly sweet and very strong. That stuff is my jam.
What part of your performance are you most excited about?
Just everything. Getting in there nice and early to set up, grabbing a pint and a bite to eat beforehand with my band mates, mingling and hanging out before the show with our friends and family, rockin’ out and singing along to the hits with the crowd and finally, hoisting our pints and toasting with everyone at Steam Hollow.
It’s our first full band performance at Steam Hollow and we’re really excited to join the family. We’ve all been there and we all love the beer and atmosphere. We’re a great fit for this bar. It’ll be a great time.
