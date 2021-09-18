Q&A with Estival organizers Daily Journal staff report Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The inaugural 2021 Kankakee Estival Festival will kick off at noon on Sept. 18 in Bird Park. Kankakee Estival Festival/Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The best ships are friendships Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The best ships are friendships Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County online! August/Sept. 2021 Lifestyles August/Sept. 2021 Lifestyles Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet CALENDAR Best Bets: Week of Sept. 15-21 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of Sept. 15-21 Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: Sept. 8-14 Daily Journal staff report Sep 8, 2021 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Couple wrestles with communication breakdowns Could I have COPD and not know it? Wife of 30 years has never initiated intimacy Flavored vinegars make elegant holiday gifts Readers share online scam stories Think of an emergency fund as insurance 4 ways to avoid impulse buying at the grocery store Pandemic isolation leaves man's social skills 'rusty' 6 ways to give yourself a tax-free raise Job search stress affects family's interactions Long friendship takes stark turn over finances OVER EASY: Songs from the soul Little known Social Security program helps seniors manage their money Local Faces Local faces: Sept. 4, 2021 Daily Journal staff report Sep 4, 2021 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife