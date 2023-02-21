...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Wilmette Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Project SUN’s My Piece in the Puzzle consists of two weekly two-hour sessions over the course of four weeks to prepare individuals who are willing to make a long-term commitment to navigating difficult conversations aimed at racial healing. Sessions will take place on Tuesday or Thursday evenings between March 7-30. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and are required to pre-register on eventbrite.com by noon March 3.
This program is intended to create shared language, knowledge and experiences related to systemic racism through the lens of three affinity groups: Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, and White/Caucasian. Participants will have the opportunity to build a shared understanding of what the terms racial construction, racial identity development, diversity, equity and inclusion mean. There also will be an opportunity for individuals of similar racial/ethnic backgrounds to share their lived experiences in a safe environment.
Participants will identify the different spaces where implicit racism lives and how we can recognize it in order to dismantle it. They also will learn about challenges and tools to amplify the voices of those who have been marginalized, as well as how to promote healing.
Each Tuesday’s educational session will be followed by a deeper time of discussion on Thursday, in which previous participants of the program also will be invited to join. The program will end with a sendoff encouraging participants to engage in individual, group and community actions that can lead to racial healing and equity.
Rev. Robert Bushey Jr., a native of Kankakee County, trained racial healing ambassador and longtime racial equity advocate, serves as the lead consultant for the initiative.
“Our community has long known the pain of racial inequity and has struggled to have the courageous conversations needed to promote understanding and healing. My Piece in the Puzzle is the first step toward building pathways to peace with our own racial identity and between people of different racial identities. My hope is that for those who participate, this will be a beginning in what is a long and hope filled journey toward reconciliation and peace,” he stated in a news release.
The next component of this undertaking is to train additional racial healing ambassadors who will facilitate discussions throughout the county based on the My Piece in the Puzzle model.
Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including Bradley Lions Pancake Breakfast, Love Is…? Youth Spoken Word Showcase, Valentine’s Day Bingoand more.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information and the name of the person submitting a photo.