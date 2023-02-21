Project Sun logo (copy)

Project SUN.

 

Daily Journal staff report

Project SUN’s My Piece in the Puzzle consists of two weekly two-hour sessions over the course of four weeks to prepare individuals who are willing to make a long-term commitment to navigating difficult conversations aimed at racial healing. Sessions will take place on Tuesday or Thursday evenings between March 7-30. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and are required to pre-register on eventbrite.com by noon March 3.

This program is intended to create shared language, knowledge and experiences related to systemic racism through the lens of three affinity groups: Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, and White/Caucasian. Participants will have the opportunity to build a shared understanding of what the terms racial construction, racial identity development, diversity, equity and inclusion mean. There also will be an opportunity for individuals of similar racial/ethnic backgrounds to share their lived experiences in a safe environment.

