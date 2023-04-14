caregiver craft

During the Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Club meeting, participants will be making fun, decorative Plant Sticks for their spring gardening projects.

 

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Club hosted by Project SUN.

This class will be held from 6-8 p.m. on April 24 at B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

This will also be an opportunity to connect with other caregivers and learn about their experiences.

