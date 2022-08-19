Kankakee County mental health professionals, including therapists and social workers, are invited to attend informational meetings hosted by Project SUN regarding opportunities to become a part of the children’s mental health network.
There will be two sessions, the first taking place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and the second from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Both sessions will be held at the 4th floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, located at 201 E. Merchant Street in Kankakee. The sessions are free, but registration is required.
In addition to learning about Project SUN’s efforts to establish a children’s mental health network in Kankakee County, participants will hear about new earning opportunities and ways to become involved with this initiative.
Project SUN is looking for partners to provide group counseling to families and youth addressing topics such as anger management, coping skills, anxiety, and depression. In addition, tuition assistance will be available to obtain training to provide programs identified in the Network’s strategic plan, including Theraplay, Mental Health First Aid for Youth and Teens, and Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.
Interested parties can register via EventBrite by searching Project SUN, calling 815- 304-5933 or emailing projectsun@cfkrv.org.