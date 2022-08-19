Project Sun logo (copy)

Project SUN.

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee County mental health professionals, including therapists and social workers, are invited to attend informational meetings hosted by Project SUN regarding opportunities to become a part of the children’s mental health network.

There will be two sessions, the first taking place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and the second from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Both sessions will be held at the 4th floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, located at 201 E. Merchant Street in Kankakee. The sessions are free, but registration is required.

