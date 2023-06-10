Inclusivity was at the forefront of a recent forum that rang in the start of Pride Month.

“Creating an Inclusive Community: Panel Discission Q&A,” sponsored by Project SUN and The Grow Center, took place June 1 at The Grow Center in Bourbonnais, with the purpose of encouraging the community to look at ways to be more inclusive, particularly during Pride Month. About 40 people participated.

The event helped attendees reach a better understanding of the issues LGBTQ+ youth face and what can be done to help them overcome obstacles and allow them to flourish. The event featured a panel comprised of eight individuals with various relationships with the LGBTQ+ community and backgrounds, providing a variety of responses to questions submitted before and during the event.

