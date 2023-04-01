Alcohol Awareness Month - teens

Life Education Center and Pledge for Life Partnership reach out to the community to raise awareness for Alcohol Awareness Month. 

 igor_kell / iStock

Daily Journal staff report

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education’s Life Education Center and Pledge for Life Partnership are working to bring awareness and promote healthier choices for kids and families throughout Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Multiple efforts are planned to help promote and create a safer, healthier community.

