Daily Journal staff report
The directors of Prairieview Lutheran Homes each put together a raffle basket for the cause, making a total of 14 baskets. Staff were encouraged to donate non-perishable items or make monetary donations.
For every dollar donated, they received two raffle tickets; and for every item donated they received one ticket. These tickets were then deposited into containers next to the raffle baskets. Tickets could be deposited all into the same container or all in different ones, depending on the basket ticket holders were hoping to win.
The food drive lasted through the month of November and filled up a good portion of the café area in the dining room.
In all, they collected $230 and over 200 items. Items and monetary donations were divided between two local food pantries, Clifton Community Food Pantry and G.O.D.’s Food Pantry in Gilman.
The staff plans to do this in the years to come. For more information on Prairieview Lutheran Homes, go to prairieviewlutheran.com.