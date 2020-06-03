Lady Gaga
“Chromatica”
Record label: Interscope
Release date: May 29
In the 12 years since Lady Gaga dropped her first album, the singer has exceptionally shown that she knows how to create a killer album.
“The Fame” was danceable and clever. “The Fame Monster” was an epic adventure into her darker mind. “Born This Way” brilliantly wove in elements of rock and house with her signature pop. Though she might have tripped over her disco ball on “ARTPOP,” the album still had direction and character. And “Joanne” was a deep, emotional set of songs that paved the way for the sound of “A Star is Born,” a flawless album that captures all the great sides of Gaga.
Enter “Chromatica,” her sixth studio effort, and her return to the electro dance-pop sound that made her a multiplatinum pop star.
It’s an album made for the clubs, though during this current pandemic, that’s equivalent to dancing alone in front of your floor mirror.
But instead of bopping along to the album, you’ll want to social distance from it.
“Chromatica” is a letdown from one of pop’s best voices. The production, which is basic, is the album’s biggest problem — and the flat sound doesn’t help bring the heavy themes of the album to life like Gaga has been able to do in the past.
“Alice,” one of the better songs on the 16-track set, opens the album as Gaga sings, “My name isn’t Alice/But I’ll keep looking, I’ll keep looking for Wonderland.”
Her search isn’t over if “Chromatica” is any indication — this feels like a watered-down version of the creative Gaga we all love.
Most of “Chromatica” is problematic: First single “Stupid Love” is forgettable; “Enigma” is predictable; and the inclusion of the chart-topping Ariana Grande on the bouncy but super-mediocre “Rain on Me” screams, “I JUST WANT A NO. 1 HIT RIGHT NOW.”
Having little depth, the best way to describe “Chromatica” might be shallow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!