Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT
FOR LAKE...WILL...NORTHERN KANKAKEE...DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES...
At 1133 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Woodstock to West Chicago to near Lakewood
Shores, moving east at 55 mph. A wind gust of 77 mph was recently
recorded at DuPage airport.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include...
Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero,
Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook,
Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn,
Berwyn and Mount Prospect.
Including the following interstates...
I-55 between mile markers 235 and 294.
I-57 between mile markers 315 and 358.
I-80 between mile markers 124 and 155.
I-88 between mile markers 121 and 140.
I-90 between mile markers 57 and 107.
I-94 between mile markers 1 and 74.
I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29.
I-294 between mile markers 1 and 74.
I-355 between mile markers 1 and 30.
Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds with gusts up to 65 mph
are expected through noon. Thereafter, gusts up to 55 will
continue through sunset.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Weather Alert
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves
to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Ian Michael Pinski, 12, of Limestone, will be performing in Drury Lane Theatre's production of "Elf the Musical."
Performing is not an easy path. Performing professionally can take a person down winding roads, paved with talent, determination and tenacity. Every once in a while, that winding road leads a performer down Drury Lane.
Such is the case for 12-year-old Ian Michael Pinski, of Limestone, who soon will be hitting the Drury Lane Theatre stage in “Elf the Musical.” Pinski, one of only three young boys in the show, will play the Boy on Santa’s Lap.
“We’re very excited to be able to add Drury Lane Theatre to Ian’s resume,” said Pinski’s mother, Michelle.
The show kicks off Wednesday and will run through early January. The theater, which holds 971 audience members, reported matinee shows through December are nearly sold out.
Pinski, who also is an understudy for the role of Michael, will perform in every single show.
“I’m looking most forward to being on that stage in front of everyone and feeling really accomplished,” said the seventh-grade actor, singer and dancer whose “niche is musical theater.”
This is not Pinski’s first time in front of a live audience, as he made his theatrical debut in 2019 in Greenhouse Theater Center’s “Big Fish.” He was cast in Porchlight Music Theatre’s “Freaky Friday,” but production shut down in March 2020 because of the pandemic.
In summer 2021, he was cast in the Lyric Opera House’s “The Magic Flute,” however, he was unable to sign the contract because of COVID restrictions and his not being old enough to be vaccinated.
However, that did not stop the young performer as he continued to build up his resume and joined the agency of Chicago’s Shirley Hamilton Talent. He goes on auditions around two or three times per month, and the Pinski family’s Chicago apartment helps ensure the performer’s close proximity to the city.
“We’re doing everything we can to support that dream,” said Michelle on behalf of herself and her husband, Michael.
Pinski, who is homeschooled, hopes to matriculate at Chicago Academy for the Arts High School, where he would be amongst other Chicago-area performers.
He performs locally with Dance in the Light, has worked with the Joffrey Ballet and can sing opera in French, German and Italian.
‘ELF THE MUSICAL’
After auditioning in April, it was a while before Pinski got cast for his role in the holiday-themed production. The cast has been rehearsing for about a month and has been rehearsing six-to-eight hours each day, five days a week.
The production is now in Tech Week ahead of the show’s opening performance, where the cast rehearses in costume on stage and all of the lighting and sound is in place.
“It’s a very big theater and stage, so it’s going to be [a mix of] feeling shock and excited,” Pinski said.
Pinski and his mom said they’re both looking forward to the opening night after party, which will include the cast and close friends and family of the performers.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.