Performing is not an easy path. Performing professionally can take a person down winding roads, paved with talent, determination and tenacity. Every once in a while, that winding road leads a performer down Drury Lane.

Such is the case for 12-year-old Ian Michael Pinski, of Limestone, who soon will be hitting the Drury Lane Theatre stage in “Elf the Musical.” Pinski, one of only three young boys in the show, will play the Boy on Santa’s Lap.

“We’re very excited to be able to add Drury Lane Theatre to Ian’s resume,” said Pinski’s mother, Michelle.

Recommended for you