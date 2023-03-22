Watseka piano rectial

The piano students of Pat Neal will present a recital Sunday in Watseka. Front row, from left, Izzy Steiner, Anna Heeren, Temp Schunke and Julia Aaron. Middle row, from left, Lydia Parmenter, Addy Andrews, Ellie Simpson, Kate Sabol, Lincoln Steiner and Rebecca Wittenborn. Back row, from left, Lexi Willms, Sophie Simpson, Kelsey Gioja, David Parmenter, Seth Wittenborn and Erik Parmenter. Not present: Lance Hamilton, Lily Heaton, Ashlyn Schmid and Isaac Heaton.

 Photo submitted

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — The piano students of Pat Neal, of Watseka and longtime director of the Iroquois County Cantata Choir, will present a recital at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Christian and Living Hope Church, 546 N. Sixth, Watseka.

The audience will enjoy solos from all the students along with duets with their friends and family members. The Piano Recital Project this year was challenging but each submitted a composition which will be judged by Dr. Paul Kenyon, piano professor at Olivet Nazarene University. Each student will be judged in three age groups: early elementary – second and third grades; junior division — fourth through seventh grades; and senior division — eighth grade through high school.

