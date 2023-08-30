On Aug. 15, St. Anne held its first-ever Cruise Night, where residents had the opportunity to show off cars, motorcycles, trucks and bicycles. More than 90 vehicles and more participated in the first of many events. After realizing St. Anne never has had a Cruise Night, Zack and Nicole DuFrain decided to give it a try, as they frequent similar events in surrounding areas. Their experience coupled with sponsorships helped make the event a success. The next Cruise Night will take place Sept. 15 during St. Anne’s Pumpkin Fest.
