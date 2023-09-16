Phipps Academy to provide free haircuts Sept. 24 Daily Journal staff report Sep 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A line of barbers gives back to the community at Phipps Academy of Barbering in August, providing free back-to-school haircuts. The academy again will provide free haircuts for kids Sept. 24. Daily Journal/Shalone Graves Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daily Journal staff reportBRADLEY — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Phipps Academy of Barbering, 266 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, free haircuts will be provided to school-age children.A similar event will be held Oct. 8 at Phipps’ Richton Park location. For more information, go to phippsacademy.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Bonjour, Paris Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Bonjour, Paris Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of Sept. 11-17 Daily Journal staff report Sep 11, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, as well as a list of local events for the week. Advice articles Mother unable to forgive and forget past mistakes Young adult has trouble building relationships Previous postpartum issues create unease for family Reader offer ways to save time and money Teen's mischievous side upsets her grandmother Service member questions career path and happiness Teens build relationship amid multiple challenges Till debt do us part Event from man's past troubles current wife Relationship with husband's daughter eroded in time 5 ways to save money on your cellphone service Couple's trip to visit relatives hits a snag Teen can't connect with her classmates