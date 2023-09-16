Phipps Academy of Barbering.JPG (copy)
A line of barbers gives back to the community at Phipps Academy of Barbering in August, providing free back-to-school haircuts. The academy again will provide free haircuts for kids Sept. 24.

 Daily Journal/Shalone Graves

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Phipps Academy of Barbering, 266 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, free haircuts will be provided to school-age children.

A similar event will be held Oct. 8 at Phipps’ Richton Park location. For more information, go to phippsacademy.com.

