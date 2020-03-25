Name: Clancy, left, and Chloe
Age: 9 and 4
My People and Place of Residence: Gene and Joanne Marcotte, of Limestone
A Little Bit About Us: We are very sweet, friendly and lovable to humans, but we don’t like each other very much. We do tolerate each other, mostly, but tend to play roughly quite a bit.
Favorite Treat: We adore cat treats, especially each others.
If We Could Speak, We Would Say: Can we go on another trip in the motor home? We have been all over the U.S. and Canada with our human Mom and Dad.
