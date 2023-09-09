Pet of the Weekend: Sept. 9, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Sep 9, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Ruby Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: RubyAge: 1My People and Place of Residence: Brant and Amanda Padgett, of Chebanse.A Little Bit About Me: I love my people and snuggling with them any chance I get. I love running around in my yard at home and playing fetch.Favorite Treat: I will eat anything Mom and Dad give me. I love celery, apples, chicken and the cheddar treats I get before I go to sleep.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Come play with me! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Thank you, water Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Thank you, water Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of Sept. 5-10 Daily Journal staff report Sep 5, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, as well as a list of local events for the week. Advice articles Service member questions career path and happiness Teens build relationship amid multiple challenges Event from man's past troubles current wife Relationship with husband's daughter eroded in time Couple's trip to visit relatives hits a snag Teen can't connect with her classmates Husband's wandering eye has never been a secret Woman cuts grandparents' access to their grandson Reluctant user decries society's tech pressure Cousin's thirst for beer puts passengers at risk Boyfriend in no hurry to walk down the aisle Man's risque questions to others bother wife Parent tired of hosting the neighborhood bully