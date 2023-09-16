Pet of the Weekend: Sept. 16, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Sep 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Harper Lee Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: Harper Lee (named after the author)Age: 5My People and Place of Residence: Michelle Blanchette and Nancy Schiffner, of Kankakee County.A Little Bit About Me: I’m very smart, very loyal and enjoy my life with my five feline siblings. And, mostly, I love people.Favorite Treat: Milkbones from GrandmaIf I Could Speak, I Would Say: My best day consists of running circles in my yard (snow on the ground is preferred), playing fetch, catching frisbees or just laying in the shade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Bonjour, Paris Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Bonjour, Paris Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of Sept. 11-17 Daily Journal staff report Sep 11, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, as well as a list of local events for the week. Advice articles Mother unable to forgive and forget past mistakes Young adult has trouble building relationships Previous postpartum issues create unease for family Reader offer ways to save time and money Teen's mischievous side upsets her grandmother Service member questions career path and happiness Teens build relationship amid multiple challenges Till debt do us part Event from man's past troubles current wife Relationship with husband's daughter eroded in time 5 ways to save money on your cellphone service Couple's trip to visit relatives hits a snag Teen can't connect with her classmates