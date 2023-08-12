Pet of the Weekend: Aug. 12, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Aug 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Name: Lucy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: LucyAge: 1My People and Place of Residence: Glenn and Sandy Allen, of Momence.A Little Bit About Me: I’m a Dutch Shepherd/Lab mix. I love to chew on anything and everything, dig holes in the backyard and get belly rubs.Favorite Treat: Frozen green beans and pumpkin or sweet potato bites.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Can I go play in the backyard again and again and again? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: An ode to Teddy Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: An ode to Teddy Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of Aug. 7-13 Daily Journal staff report Aug 7, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual National Night Out and a dog adoption event at the Kankakee Farmers' Market. Advice articles Young nephew always inserted into adult gatherings Dare to do the unthinkable Diminishing sex life calls for increasing communication Husband's motorcycle yen has mom of three worried 11 things you should never plug into a power strip Grown sons in the dark about couple's ancient history Kids stunned and angered by father's secret life Man fighting to reclaim his life from alcoholism Toss it or refinish it? Man repeatedly disregards wife's specific complaint Friendships that took a hit during COVID need rekindling 7 ways to get rid of wasps safely Are debit and credit cards making us fat?