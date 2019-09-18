Name: Addie
Age: 15
My People and Place of Residence: Steve, Julie, Carter, Hudson and Nora Bell, of Limestone.
A Little Bit About Me: I love treats. I am very affectionate and love to be hugged and petted. Once you start petting me, I will growl at you if you stop. I love my family and visiting my best friend, Chloe, a cocker spaniel, who lives next door.
Favorite Treat: Three Dog Bakery Classic Cremes. They look like Oreos. My uncle always packed them for his lunch while looking after me.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Give me another treat, and don’t stop petting me.
