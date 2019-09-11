Name: Braxston
Age: 6
My People and Place of Residence: Robert and Mary Anderson, of Peotone
A Little Bit About Me: Our neighbor gave me to my mom and dad and they adore me. They spoil me rotten. I have special barks for ice cream and puppercinos and mom and dad really know them.
Favorite Treat: Ice cream and puppercinos.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “I Love my mom and dad.”
