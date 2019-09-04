Name: Lionel
Age: 1 ½
My People and Place of Residence: The Lanoue Family, of Manteno
A Little Bit About Me: I’m an English bulldog who likes to bother my labrador sister, Sophie, taking long naps, long walks and randomly getting sudden bursts of energy.
Favorite Treat: Duck skins.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Love me. Take me with you.
