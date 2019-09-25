Name: Maisie “Moo”
Age: 1
My People and Place of Residence: Smith household, of Wilmington
A Little Bit About Me: I was a rescue pup from Kentucky. My litter mates and I were left alone when our mom passed away. I spent a few days in a shelter until my mom and dad found me. They tell me I rescued them, because I certainly shook things up for the better. I love to chase bunnies and cuddle with my blankie, and I always protect the house from the UPS guy. Now who do I talk to about getting more treats?
Favorite Things: When all the humans are home, I love to chase squirrels.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Please adopt before you shop. You save two lives — the life of your new pet and the life of the new animal that will be rescued from the street once the shelter space is freed up.
