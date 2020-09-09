Name: Susie and Molly
Age: 2 and 8
My People and Place of Residence: Patricia Rosenboom, of Donovan
A Little Bit About Me: Susie loves to play ball and with a garden hose or anything connected with water. Molly is Susie’s mom, who came to live with us when her owners moved to Florida last summer. We are enjoying the time our mom has taken off work during this coronavirus shutdown.
Favorite Treat: Dog treats.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: My mom bought a van so we can go places. We love to travel! We love attention.
