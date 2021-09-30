Name: Maizy May
Age: 6
My People and Place of Residence: Calla and Dan Erickson of Cedar Lake, Ind. (Formerly of Manteno)
A Little Bit About Me: Maizy was adopted from the Humane Society and is believed to be part Maltese and Shih Tzu. She is the sweetest dog who loves attention, greeting new people with puppy kisses and playing with other dogs. She is the perfect lap dog and has to go everywhere we go. She really enjoys running her zoomies in the backyard and is quite a fast dog.
Favorite Treat: Cheese and ice cream.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Thank you to my mommy and daddy for adopting me, spoiling me and giving me a great home — but, please, no more baths.