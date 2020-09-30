Name: Tucker
Age: 1
My People and Place of Residence: Reagan Jackson, of Manteno.
A Little Bit About Me: I love to play fetch and go to the dog park and play with my friends. I also love to sleep in and cuddle.
Favorite Treat: Doggie popcorn.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I’m very smart and goofy, and I want more treats. And I also want to go for a walk.
