Pet of the Week: Sept. 29, 2022

Names: Faye, Willy and Maggie
Ages: 7, 12 and 7
Our People and Place of Residence: Teresa Girot, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Us: They are all three rescues. Willy came first with Faye and Maggie being sisters who came later. They have all been friends from their first day and look out for each other.
Favorite Treat: They love sugar snap peas and just about every doggie treat, too.
If We Could Speak, We Would Say: We love sleeping in our pocket beds on a chilly winter night. Willy is the clock watcher, though, who lets them know when it's 9 p.m. and time for their bedtime snack.