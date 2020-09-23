Name: Gus
Age: 2
My People and Place of Residence: Debbie and Scott Buchanan, of Saint Anne.
A Little Bit About Me: I’m a domestic short-hair rescue. I’m very friendly and energetic. I enjoy playing with my sister, Tia, climbing as high as I can (including Mom’s and Dad’s shoulders), hunting birdies from the windows and head-butting my friends.
Favorite Treat: Anything fishy.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: My name is Gus Gus. Want to be my friend? Let’s play!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!