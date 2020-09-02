NAME: Nellie
AGE: 4
My People and Place of Residence: Tyler and Libby Gordon, of Crescent City.
A Little Bit About Me: I’m an Australian shepherd-pitbull mix. One of my favorite things to do is go on car rides. I get so excited especially when we go to the park, or the coffee house to get a special treat. At home, you can find me harassing the cat, which is another one of my favorite activities. If it was up to me, I would play all day long.
Favorite Treat: Sweet potatoes.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I never thought while I was at the shelter, I would get a second chance. I love my family and everything they do for me.
